RACE ADVANCE: Jeffrey Earnhardt at Nashville Superpeedway

" I’m really excited to be headed to Nashville. I have always loved racing on concrete tracks and excited to go there with the Sam Hunt Racing team. We have had speed everywhere we went this season, we just have put one together and keep that ForeverLawn GR Supra up front all day long. We'll carry that momentum into Atlanta which the great people at Foreverlawn just added to the schedule with SHR. I'm excited to head back to capitalize on our 13th-place finish there earlier this year."

-- Jeffrey Earnhardt , Driver of the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra