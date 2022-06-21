Ryan Preece Set to Return to BJMM’s No. 5 at Nashville Superspeedway

When the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Nashville Superspeedway on June 25th, B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) will welcome back Ryan Preece, as the driver of the team’s No. 5 Ford Mustang.

Making his final scheduled Xfinity Series start in 2022, the two-time series winner and Stewart-Haas Racing “reserve driver” last competed for BJMM at Charlotte, in May. Preece started 3rd and finished 5th in that event, while leading ten laps. Preece is the defending winner of the Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville and will again compete in that event, preceding the Xfinity Series race, for David Gilliland Racing.

“B.J. McLeod Motorsports is honored to have Ryan join forces with our team for his last scheduled Xfinity Series start of the year,” said B.J. McLeod Motorsports owner, B.J. McLeod. “Preece is a talented and top-performing driver on the track and we are excited to see what he can accomplish in the Tennessee Lottery 250.”

Joining Preece and BJMM for the event at Nashville will be United Rentals. The world’s largest equipment rental company has previously sponsored Preece in three Camping World Truck Series events in 2022, as well as his Cup Series start at Dover, in early May.

At Nashville, Preece and United Rentals will continue to show their support for military veterans and their families, through the Turns for Troops program. For every lap that the No. 5 Ford Mustang completes, United Rentals will donate $50 to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit founded in the wake of September 11thto build strong, stable and secure military families. To date, in 2022, United Rentals has raised over $88,000 through the Turns for Troops program and their motorsports sponsorships. To learn more about Turns for Troops and to find out how you can Operation Homefront, visit www.unitedrentals.com/ turns-for-troops.

“It’s such an honor for me to represent United Rentals and to be a part of what they are doing for veterans and their families, through Turns for Troops”, said Preece. “We raised $20,000 for Operation Homefront at Dover and I’m looking forward to adding to that total at Nashville”. “We’ve had fast Ford Mustangs in both races I’ve competed in for BJMM this season and Nashville has been a great track for me, personally, so I’m confident we will be able to pick right back up from where we were at Charlotte, battling at the front”.

B.J. McLeod Motorsports looks forward to seeing Ryan Preece pilot the No. 5 and is excited to see what they can accomplish together. All parties are eager to hit the track and encourage Ryan Preece and BJMM fans to tune-in on Saturday, June 25th, at 3:30 PM EST to watch the race on USA Network.

BJMM PR