Jeremy Clements Racing going retro at Pocono, Fly and Form Concrete Structures to revive the Gray Ghost

JCR is excited to reveal that the Gray Ghost will make its return to the track at Pocono Raceway. Made famous by Buddy Baker when he won the 1980 Daytona 500, Bobby Allison in 1981 season and Dale Earnhardt Jr in the 2008 All Star race. Fly and Form Concrete Structures will revive this historic livery at the Tricky Triangle Saturday, July 23rd in the Pocono 225. This will be the second of three races that Fly and Form will be primary sponsor on the #51 machine in 2022.

“This is one bad ass looking rocket ship we will have for Pocono. Ray said he wanted to do something a little different with this scheme for this race and he definitely came through!” Clements said. “We finished 3rd here in 2020 with Fly and Form and I don’t see any reason we can’t put the Gray Ghost back in victory lane!” Clements went on to say.

“Being historians of the sport and appreciating the Clements winning pedigree starting with Jeremy's grandfather Crawford we wanted to

throwback to the roots of NASCAR and what better way to honor Buddy Baker and Dale Jr than to run the iconic Gray Ghost!” stated Ray Stevens from Fly and Form

Joining Fly and Form as associate sponsors: Whitetail Smokeless, Elite Towing & Recovery, E3 Spark Plugs, Chalew, Upstate Body & Detail, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline and ZMAX

JCR PR