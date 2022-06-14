Peachwood Floor Coverings Joins Karam in Atlanta

Alpha Prime Racing has announced that Peachwood Floor Coverings will be the primary sponsor for Sage Karam and the No.44 Chevy Camaro for the July 9th NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This will be Karam’s fourth 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series start and his second visit to Atlanta this season.

“I’m excited to once again have Peachwood Floor Coverings onboard the #44 Chevy Camaro, but this time as our Primary Sponsor. I’ve gotten to know Ryan, Mike, Matt, and the rest of their team over the past few months and to have them in my corner once again means a lot to me.” “They are quickly becoming an industry leader and I look forward to working with them off the track.” “Oh, and you better believe that Abby and I are looking at product samples for our home here in Easton, PA!” said Karam, driver of the No.44 Peachwood Floor Coverings Chevy.

“Peachwood Floor Coverings is thrilled to be working with NASCAR, Sage Karam, and the Alpha Prime Racing team. As a small business owner, I can relate to the challenges day-to-day life can bring. I respect and can appreciate how Sage has overcome adversity and shown perseverance throughout his career. His values and work ethic align with our business principles PEACH (Professional, Enthusiastic, Accountable, Committed, and Honest), and I couldn't be more proud to have him represent Peachwood, our customers, and our brand” said Ryan Cornell, Managing Partner of Peachwood Floor Coverings.

“Sage has proven now that he has what it takes to be competitive in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. We are very grateful for the support of Peachwood Floor Coverings. Sage had a great run at Atlanta in the spring and if not for a late incident beyond his control, he would have been battling for a top 10 for sure. We can’t wait to set him loose on race day.” said Tommy Joe Martins, GM of Alpha Prime Racing.

Race coverage of the Alsco Uniforms 250 will begin at 5:00pm ET Saturday July 9th, on USA.

APR PR