Sammy Smith to Run Eight Nascar Xfinity Races With Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Sammy Smith will run eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra in 2022.

Road America on July 2, 2022 will serve as Smith’s Xfinity Series debut with Allstate Peterbilt Group on the hood as the primary partner for the race. Smith will also race in seven other Xfinity Series races this year jumping behind the wheel of the No. 18 at Pocono on July 23, Michigan on August 6, Watkins Glen on August 20, Kansas on September 10, Bristol on September 16, Martinsville on October 29, and in the season finale at Phoenix on November 5.

“Sammy has impressed at every level of his racing career,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President/Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. “We believe Sammy will continue to excel and look forward to supporting him as he expands his 2022 schedule to include eight races in the Xfinity Series with the Joe Gibbs Racing No.18 team led by crew chief Jason Ratcliff.”

Pilot Flying J, TMC, Allstate Peterbilt Group, Renda Group, and Sinclair Tractor will all support Smith and the No. 18 GR Supra throughout his eight races with JGR with Pilot Flying J and Allstate Peterbilt Group serving as primary partners.

Smith is currently at the top of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East standings after earning three wins – New Smyrna, Pensacola, and Nashville – in the first four races of the season.

Smith won the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East championship as well as Rookie of the Year honors while driving for JGR. He won three races, earned seven top-5s, seven top-10s, averaged a 4.3 finishing place, and earned one pole position.

The Toyota Racing Development driver has competed in four ARCA Menards Series races over the past two seasons earning three top-5s, one pole, and 601 laps led.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to run the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing,” Smith said. “Making the jump to this level is huge for me and my career, and I’m thankful for all of my partners and supporters that have helped me get here.”

Sammy Smith/No. 18 Toyota GR Supra Schedule

July 2 – Road America

July 23 – Pocono

August 6 – Michigan

August 20 – Watkins Glen

September 10 – Kansas

September 16 – Bristol

October 29 – Martinsville

November 5 – Phoenix

JGR PR