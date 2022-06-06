Post-Race Report | Portland International Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway

|
AJ Allmendinger Wins Inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Portland
|
Pacific Office Automation 147
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet
Start: 10th (To the Rear)
Stage 1 Finish: 21st
Stage 2 Finish: 8th
Finish: 1st
|
“The men and women of Kaulig Racing deserve that. I was off the racetrack multiple times, made all kinds of mistakes and was all over the place. I’m so proud of everybody on this Nutrien Ag Solutions team. I put so much pressure on myself at these races, because I know what everybody expects, and I know what I expect out on myself. It might be one of the craziest wins I've ever had with the most mistakes ever to win. I won here 16 years ago this month for my first Champ Car race, so It's surreal that I still get to do this, thanks to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice. I’m thankful to all of our other partners for allowing us to do this. What a cool race.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet
Start: 3rd
Stage 1 Finish: 4th
Stage 2 Finish: 26th
Finish: 6th
|
“It wasn’t the result we strive for, but with as many mistakes as I made during the weekend and the amount of attrition that went on during the race, I’m proud of how our group battled back to end up where we did. Overall it was a solid points day, and we will take the two off weekends coming up to regroup.”
- Daniel Hemric
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet
Start: 13th
Stage 1 Finish: 8th
Stage 2 Finish: 4th
Finish: 15th
“Portland was a wild race for everyone. Overall, it was a well-executed race until the final ten laps. I’m really proud of my whole team and our effort all day to get me into the top five for some stage points. We just had some tough misfortune on the late restarts that set us back. To come out with a top 15 and stage points is not as bad as it could have been.”
- Landon Cassill
|
Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1
Start: 35th
Stage 1 Finish: 28th
Stage 2 Finish: 21st
Finish: 10th
|
"I’m really happy with today. I didn’t know what to expect with no practice or qualifying and the car having to be fixed. The team made the car better all day. Ultimately, we needed a little bit of track position, but we were really good at the end there. I’m proud of the effort from start to finish to get a top 10 to cap off a great weekend.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 28th
Stage 1 Finish: 31st
Stage 2 Finish: 28th
Finish: 14th
"We weren’t the best all day, but we had a good strategy at the end to recover for a good points day. I’m proud of everyone for the hard work to put us back into the top 15”
- Justin Haley
Kaulig Racing PR