Saturday, Jun 04

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Portland

Xfinity Series News
Saturday, Jun 04 8
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Portland NK Photography Photo

Strong Run for Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Before Early End to the Richard Childress Racing Team's Day 
 

32nd

7th

17th

“I thought we had an okay day going in the Whelen Chevrolet. We had speed all weekend, posted solid times during practice and started the race seventh. I made a mistake running second but drove back to the lead. I don't know if the No. 54 got me or if we both just spun together, and then the No. 48 caused us to end our day before the end of Stage 3. It was crazy out there today. We all spun, then I got rolling and I was looking left and another car just stops in front of me. The damage was too much for us to continue. It just destroyed the whole front end of our Whelen Chevrolet. That’s just very representative of the way my year has gone. Every time we have speed, something goes wrong. Hats off to my entire Richard Childress Racing team, though. Everyone at RCR has been working really hard to make our cars faster and no one gives up. I feel like we had a really good shot at winning today, so I’m frustrated with the result and being taken out of the race.”

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Stay in it All Day to Earn Third-Place Finish at Portland International Raceway
AH_PostRacePreview_Template_020222.png
 

3rd

2nd

8th

“Man, we were so close to a win at Portland International Raceway in the No. 21 Bennett Family of Companies Chevrolet. I just needed another caution at the end of the race, and I think we could have given ourselves a shot at the win. We’re going to keep working at it, and we’re going to win one of these road courses. It was a crazy race. We started second and did our best to stay in it all day. It wasn’t easy with all of the rain. Cars were slipping and sliding around and so much of this race was just about staying in it all day and doing our best to avoid the mayhem. We made all kinds of mistakes and raced in the front and the back of the field, but we did our job by avoiding damage. We were so close. I’m glad to be leaving this race with a top-three finish but we’re going to keep working hard for a win.”

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Pacific Office Automation 147 results from Portland International Raceway AJ Allmendinger wins wet and wild Xfinity Series race at Portland »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.