Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Portland International Raceway

- Practice; After the completion of a 50-minute practice session on Friday morning, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 90.079 at 78.731 mph on Lap-12 of his 12-lap practice session making the No. 31 Tree Top Chevrolet Camaro SS 3rd fastest of the 38 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Pacific Office Automation 147.



– Starting Position; Friday afternoon teams would move into NXS qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoon’s Pacific Office Automation 147. In 2022, road course qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. Snider would lay down a fast lap of 78.450 at 90.402 in Group B putting the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro ninth in the group at the end of the 15 minutes failing to transfer on to the fast-10. At the conclusion of qualifying Snider would fall into the 25th starting position for Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147.



– Portland International Raceway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Pacific Office Automation 147 will mark Snider’s first start at Portland International Speedway, and the first top-tier NASCAR event held at the facility in 22-years.



- Tree Top; Tree Top is a grower-owned cooperative owned by nearly 900 apple and pear growers. The Cooperative was founded in 1960 in the heart of Washington’s apple country to create a sustainable market of products using “ugly” fruit not attractive enough to sell in the fresh market. Tree Top led the way in premium, quality juices and apple sauce and with its fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit now produces the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers. Tree Top operates seven production facilities near the fruit in Washington, Oregon and California to create healthful fruit products made from simple ingredients to the delight of consumers around the world.



For more information on the Tree Top, visit them online at TreeTop.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 104 to Portland International Raceway for Snider to compete with in the Pacific Office Automation 147. Chassis No. 104 last saw on track action for JAR back in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas for the Pit Boss 250 a race where Snider avoided trouble all day and was able to come home with a strong 6th place finish.

