Four Companies Rally Behind Currey At Portland

JD Motorsports welcomes Scott Combs Real Estate, Cascade West Development Inc, Swan Island Sheet Metal Works and AB Graphics for this weekends Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway on the No. 4 Chevrolet of Bayley Currey.



Scott Combs Real Estate has extraordinary backgrounds and over 50 years of combined expertise in sales, land acquisition and development, new construction, hospitality, customer service, marketing, and business. What sets them apart is their continued dedication to our client relationships, innovation, and quality of service. They subscribe to the philosophy, “Client first, always.”



Cascade West Development Inc is the full spectrum in home design. Their focus isn’t on selling or building the largest home, but rather understanding the clients needs. Function is paramount above all else. Their focus is solely on the client’s life and vision. Once the framework is put into place, its simply a matter of filling in the blanks.



Swan Island Sheet Metal Works for the last three decades has provided customers with quality welding and fabrication services in Portland, OR. With more than 140 years of combined experience, there isn’t a job too big or too small. When the company first formed, they specialized in automotive racing and performance fabrication. As many of you know, that line of work needs to be precise and durable because people’s lives are on the line, and they carry that theme with everything they do.



AB Graphics is a female owned and operate business formed in 1998 in Vancouver, WA. They are a one-stop shop for all your printing needs. Whether it’s t-shirts or graphics, AB Graphics can handle it. The attention to detail and world class customer service makes them standout to their competitors.



“I’m really excited to have these partners on board for the inaugural event at Portland International Raceway. We didn’t have the finish we deserved earlier this year at COTA, so I’m really looking forward to getting on track and showing what we can do on this road course”, said Currey.



The action at Portland International Raceway kicks off today with NASCAR Xfinity Series practice starting at 1 PM EST, followed by qualifying at 8 PM EST (FS1). For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com.

