Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Portland NXS Advance

A new week, a new track. Charlotte didn’t turn out how you would’ve liked, but you were still able to avoid a DNF. How do you bounce back after a tough race weekend? “You have to learn what you can from the past weekend and move on, to be honest. There’s no use in dwelling on what went wrong and you just have to keep moving forward. There’s still a lot of racing left in the 2022 season and you can’t get caught up on one bad race. That’s been the biggest lesson I’ve had to learn. We’ve been performing well so far and we can continue to do so. You have good days and bad. It’s all about how you learn from it.” We’re heading to Portland, a new track for the Xfinity Series. What are your thoughts heading into the race weekend? “I’m excited to head to Portland. It’s a brand new track for the Xfinity Series and road courses are always fun. While I struggled at COTA (Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas) earlier this year, I’ve been in the simulator and working with my Monster Energy team on how I can get better. I scored some top-10 finishes last season on road courses, so I know this team can get the job done.” While your top-10 streak ended, this season has been a big improvement from your first two seasons in the series. Talk about your season so far. “We’re improving and we’re finishing races. That’s the most important thing. We want to win, but there’s also the points battle that we have to keep our eye on. If we can have another run like we had before the incident at Charlotte, we can keep climbing in the point standings and compete for wins. We have some things to work on, but I have confidence in this team.” TSC PR