Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Jun 01 15
RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Portland International Raceway
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Parker Chase will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series career start on Saturday in the Pacific Office Automation 147 as the series makes its inaugural trip to the Pacific Northwest.
 
  • Chase is a former race winner at Portland International Raceway (PIR) in the GT World Challenge America in the GT3 class, so PIR is a track he is very familiar with.
 
  • At COTA in March, Chase started 23rd and finished 19th -- resulting in a top-20 finish in his series debut. 
 
  • Parker Chase will pilot the No. 26 Tower Family Foundation Toyota GR Supra at PIR.
  • About the Tower Family Foundation: The Tower Industry Family Support Charitable Foundation has been established to help provide financial assistance to family members of a severely injured, permanently dis-abled, or deceased tower worker injured or killed in an accident stemming from work-ing at heights on communication structures or other on the job-related activities that tower workers are involved in on a daily basis. The intent of the donation is to provide a funding “bridge” to the affected families to help pay for immediate needs and help defray other related costs that families experience in a post-accident or fatality situation. 
 
  • The Pacific Office Automation 147 at PIR will mark Chase's fourth NASCAR National Touring Series Start; however, the 75-lap race will be one of many on long list of road-courses on Chase's resume.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
“Can’t wait to get back at it with Sam Hunt Racing this weekend in the Toyota GR Supra. I learned a lot at COTA that we’ll take to Portland knowing what to expect and how to race these cars. We are excited to have the Tower Family Foundation and supporting companies onboard for this race and hope to give them a good run."
 
-- Parker Chase, Driver of the No. 26 Tower Family Foundation Toyota GR Supra
 
 
Having Parker in the seat, someone who has raced Portland in other series, should be great for us getting up to speed. He learned a ton at COTA, got used to how these cars drive, and showed he can be a contender at the front portion of the field. Eliminating small mistakes and keeping the car clean will be a key aspect to hav-ing a successful weekend. I’ve got no doubts that he will continue to get stronger and stronger every time he runs our car. It’s definitely been fun working with him so far in 2022.
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
SHR PR
