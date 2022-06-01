RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Portland International Raceway

|
|
|
|
|
“Having Parker in the seat, someone who has raced Portland in other series, should be great for us getting up to speed. He learned a ton at COTA, got used to how these cars drive, and showed he can be a contender at the front portion of the field. Eliminating small mistakes and keeping the car clean will be a key aspect to hav-ing a successful weekend. I’ve got no doubts that he will continue to get stronger and stronger every time he runs our car. It’s definitely been fun working with him so far in 2022.”
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
SHR PR