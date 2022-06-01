Open Eyes Racing: Connor Mosack Ready for NXS Debut at Portland

Portland seems like the ideal place to make your Xfinity Series debut – it’s a road course and it plays to your background in Trans Am; there aren’t any pit stops, so one less thing to learn on the fly; and it’s a standalone event so no NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in the field. Were those the factors that led to Portland serving as your first Xfinity Series start? “For sure. All those things were things we thought about going into it, but it ended up being the only one schedule-wise that I could do. I think it worked out well and it turned out probably being the best one I could’ve done.” Have you competed at Portland at any point in your career? “I got to run a Late Model stock-type car around there, obviously set up for a road course, but it rained the whole time I was there. We had some old rain tires, but it was really slick. Still, I got to see the place in-person, and if it rains while we’re out there for the Xfinity race, I feel like I’ll have a little bit of an advantage.” As a TA2 rookie in 2021, all but two of the series’ 10 tracks were new to you. What did you do to learn those tracks before you arrived for the race? “I think simulator time is really important going to a new road course. Learning the corners and at least knowing the place 80 to 90 percent of the way before you get there really helps speed up the learning curve. I feel like if you’re seeing it for the first time, you really waste the first session you’re out there because you don’t get to work on any speed, you’re just trying to find where to put the car. So you know that going in and, watching some in-car videos, even if it’s another kind of car from there – I’ve been able to watch some of the TA2 races there and I think it’s really helpful knowing the best lines and that sort of thing. I did the simulator with JGR and did some setup stuff so I feel like I’m pretty prepared going into it.” While the Xfinity Series car is new to you, does the car itself feel somewhat familiar because of its similarities to a TA2 car and the ARCA Menards Series cars you’ve driven? “At the end of the day, you’ve still got the steering wheel and the pedals and the shifter at your controls. You just have to apply those tools a little bit differently. Adapting to a new car and a new track is something I’m used to doing." Beyond the obvious fact that Trans Am is a series based on road courses, what are some of the key experiences you’ve picked up in Trans Am that you feel will benefit you at Portland? “I think the most helpful things I’ve gotten from Trans Am, aside from laps on road courses, is just that the top guys in that series are really strong and have years of road-racing experience. They’ve schooled me a couple of times over the last few races and I’ve been able to learn from each of those things and learn to not repeat those mistakes. It’s made me a much better racer around those guys, and I think that will correlate going against guys who are really experienced in the Xfinity Series.” You’ve been mentored in Trans Am by the father-and-son duo of Scott Lagasse Sr. and Scott Lagasse Jr. What is some of the best advice they’ve given you and is there anything specific they’ve told you about Portland? “Both Scotty and Scott Sr., have been very helpful to me. I definitely wouldn’t be the road-course racer that I am without the two of them. They both have their own ways and their own experiences that they’ve been able to apply to me, and I think just overall, they’ve really helped me understand how to put a whole race together, a whole race weekend together. Even certain scenarios in the race, they’ve taught me how to approach them and be able to see these situations coming before they actually happen so I’m ready for them. Kind of when to be aggressive, when to let them go, those are things that I’ve made mistakes on in the past. So whenever stuff like that happens, they’ll sit down with me and be like, ‘Hey, this is what you did wrong, this is what you should do,’ and it makes it really easy to understand and apply going forward.” Joe Gibbs Racing is one of the powerhouse teams in NASCAR with plenty of wins and championships in its more than 30-year history. Talk about the opportunity to make your Xfinity Series debut with this team and the resources that are available to you. “It’s one of the best road-course cars in the field, so I know the speed will be there and the car will be there. That makes it easier to work on me and not have to worry about what I’m driving. I can just go out there and get up to speed at my pace knowing the car will be there and not worry about having to get every ounce of speed out of it right away.” Jason Ratcliff is a very experienced crew chief, both in terms of preparing winning cars and calling winning race strategies, but also in developing young drivers. How helpful is it to have that experience in your ear now and throughout the Portland race weekend? “Jason does a great job and he has a ton of experience, so I’ve been able to learn from him already, before we even go to the track. Even in the simulator, we’ve made some great changes, so I’m just really looking forward to working with him and the rest of those guys.” You’ve only been racing for six years now, but you’ve accomplished a lot in those six years. Did the 18-year-old you think you’d ever be driving an Xfinity Series car for Joe Gibbs Racing? “Absolutely not. The first year I ever drove something was really just a blur and I really didn’t know much of anything. Year two, we started to kind of get the hang of things and understand where we could go and what it would take. We’ve been kind of building on that ever since.” You seem to constantly challenge and push yourself – Legends cars to Late Models to TA2 cars to ARCA and now, the Xfinity Series. Where does this drive come from? “Growing up, I’ve always been into cars – racecars, street cars – but I never really thought racing was something realistic for me. I didn’t know anybody in the sport, and nobody in my family had ever raced. I didn’t know that anybody could just show up at a local racetrack and rent somebody’s car, or buy their own racecar and go out there and run it. So when that was introduced to me, I thought it was really cool, and I got to get a little taste of it, and that’s when I really fell in love with it. Once we kind of knew that was an option, we decided to pursue it to see where it could go.” Portland will mean balancing your competiveness with your desire to learn. What do you want to get out of the race weekend, and what would you consider a successful outing? “With it being my first race, I think success would be to run all the laps and be in the top-10 for most of the race. But I think the primary goal is to keep the car on the track and don’t do anything that’s too aggressive or try to overdrive the car, especially in my first race just getting up to speed. I think the plan is to stay in the race until the end, and if we have a shot, we’ll go for it.” TSC PR