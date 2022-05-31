He Gets Us Campaign and Joe Gibbs Racing Announce Two-Race Partnership

The innovative and breakthrough He Gets Us campaign, designed to increase the respect and personal relevancy of Jesus, announced its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), to serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra for a part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Together on June 4 in Portland and July 16 in New Hampshire, the partners will look to use their platforms to broaden awareness for the campaign and reach diverse audiences.

The partnership with He Gets Us and Joe Gibbs Racing originated from Joe Gibbs’ personal admiration and support for the He Gets Us initiative. With Gibbs as a personal champion for the mission, a partnership has been forged.

“He Gets Us is a unique campaign sharing what I believe to be the most important message we can share with others,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “I think we are called to share this message with as many as we can and He Gets Us has an innovative way of doing just that.”

“Being teammates with Joe Gibbs is key for us,” said Bill McKendry, founder and chief creative officer of HAVEN | a creative hub, the lead agency for the He Gets Us campaign. “While we’re honored to serve as a primary sponsor with Joe Gibbs Racing and Ty Gibbs to increase the awareness and relevancy of our message in the marketplace, knowing that he and his team are doing this because they believe in our effort is what will create the momentum and impact we’re looking for at this stage in the campaign.”

The He Gets Us campaign is believed to be the largest of its kind, now with more than 180 million views on YouTube in just nine weeks after launch, bringing a better understanding of Jesus’ struggles.

“I think He Gets Us is a creative way to reach people in today’s world, especially those closer to my age,” said Ty Gibbs, driver of the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra. “I think we all face struggles every day and this campaign shares an important message that no matter what we might be going through we are not alone.”

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning the Las Vegas, Atlanta and Richmond NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

PORTLAND: Ty Gibbs has never raced at Portland International Raceway.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach seven victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 19 years 5 months and 29 days. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 33 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT PORTLAND: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has never competed at Portland.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland is scheduled for 4:30 pm EDT on Saturday, June 4 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra

“Really proud of Ty and the crew from last week at Charlotte. We brushed the wall on Friday just slightly, but we decided to not qualify, and took the car back to the shop and worked on it until just after midnight. We started at the back and Ty drove it all the way to second. That is a good day for everyone on the team and hopefully we can take that momentum to Portland. We haven’t been there before and it will be interesting as there are no live pit stops. We’ll have a three-minute break to pit the car. That and I think the first chicane will be interesting. We’re excited bring the He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra there and see what we can do.”

