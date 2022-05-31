ClearCryptos Announces Strategic Sponsorship with Alpha Prime Racing

Alpha Prime Racing is proud to announce today that ClearCryptos has become an associate sponsor of Alpha Prime's No.44 Chevy Camaro debuting at Portland International Raceway, Saturday, June 4th, 2022 with driver Andy Lally. The new partnership launches with a full primary sponsorship of Lally’s No.44 Camaro in Portland, displaying a sharp black and green scheme, with secondary sponsorship from Pavilion Construction. ClearCryptos’ goal is to create clarify, accountability, and success to the Cyrpto marketplace with their unique relationships in technology, government, and law enforcement. Fans can discover more about ClearCryptos at https://clearcryptos.com.



Joseph Gonzalez, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for ClearCryptos stated, "ClearCryptos leverages security, traditional finance, and trusted technology within the utility of blockchain. Our platform allows consumers to engage with established companies through ClearCryptos strategic partner matrix. Users can access resources to proactively manage a rapidly evolving market." Mr. Gonzalez added, "ClearCryptos provides world-class support to investors to win their race to financial prosperity much in the same way pit crews support their drivers to win the race on the track. The synergy of our partnership with Alpha Prime Racing brings trust and confidence to this segment and we look forward to providing our users the ability to operate at elite levels"



Tommy Joe Martins, Team Manager of Alpha Prime Racing, said of the new partnership, “We’re extremely excited to have this partnership with ClearCryptos. To kick off this relationship at Portland [International Raceway] with a driver like Andy Lally behind the wheel is a big deal to our team. We know that Andy will be up there competing for a top-10 and we’re hopeful and confident that this will be a great partnership heading forward. Very thankful for Joseph, and everyone’s elses support at ClearCryptos and I hope we can build this relationship into 2023 and beyond.



Tune in information: Catch the ClearCryptos No.44 in Portland as it takes to the track for practice and qualifying Friday, June 3rd. Coverage begins at 8pm ET on FS1. Saturday’s race coverage begins at 4pm ET on FS1 and fans can follow Alpha Prime Racing and driver Andy Lally on social media for more information, coverage, and updates!



Alpha Prime Racing PR