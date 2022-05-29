Saturday, May 28

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Charlotte

Xfinity Series News
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Overcome Pit Road Penalty to Capture Top-10 Finish
 

"Gosh, what a bounce back from yesterday's practice session and qualifying. I started off a little free again today in my No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet and then once my team got me tuned up, I could run the fence and kind of move around where I wanted. I thought I was a little tight center exit to go and compete at the end, probably with the top three or four. All of the adjustments my team made throughout the day were all steps in the right direction. I wish we wouldn't have had that uncontrolled tire penalty and then I blew a right front getting into the wall. But after all that, to still finish eighth, I'm pretty happy with it."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Ran Up Front, Showed Speed at Charlotte Motor Speedway
CC PostRace Header _ Template_AH_Alsco.png
 

“We made gains on our Alsco Uniforms Chevy Camaro all day. It seemed like the track rubbered up and kind of got tight. All of the adjustments we made were a positive all the way through Stage 2. I got to the point where I was really tight trying to put throttle down, and I couldn’t run the fence like I wanted which is where the speed was today. You had to be able to run there to make time. I thought we were going to get a solid finish, somewhere around sixth or seventh. It’s been a while since I sped on pit road, I was pretty mad at myself about that. It takes a whole team effort to run well and on the money stop, the driver messed up. Track position was huge so I was trying all I could to get in as hard as I could, get a good stop, and then maybe jump ahead of one or two guys. It was a frustrating day for sure. We had a better racecar than that and should have finished somewhere in the top 10. We’ll go back and keep building and try to do a better job next time of managing my entry speed.” 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

