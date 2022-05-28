Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Charlotte Motor Speedway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of a 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 31.816 at 169.726 mph on Lap-11 of his 13-lap practice session making the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS 31st fastest of the 42 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Alsco Uniforms 300.



– Starting Position; Immediately after the 20-minute practice session teams would move into NXS qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 300. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Rolling off 24thto make his qualifying effort Snider would lay down a lap of 31.640 at 170.670 putting the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS inside Row number 33 starting in the 33rd position.



– Charlotte Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Snider’s third NXS start at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS). In May of 2020, Snider would make his NXS debut at CMS earning himself a 10th place finish his first Top Ten of the 2020 season. Looking to back up his Top-10 finish in his return to CMS in May of 2021; things didn’t fare as well coming home with a 26th place finish.



Featured Partners



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 109 to Charlotte Motor Speedway for Snider to compete with in the Alsco Uniforms 300. Chassis No. 109 will make its debut for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport this weekend.

JAR PR