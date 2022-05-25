Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Alsco Uniforms 300

No. 54 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning the Las Vegas, Atlanta and Richmond NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

CHARLOTTE: Ty Gibbs has one NASCAR Xfinity start on the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval when he started eighth, led 20 laps and scored the victory. This came in May 2021 and immediately after the race he started first, led all 100 lap and won the ARCA Menards Series race.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach seven victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 19 years 5 months and 29 days. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs' Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 33 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT CHARLOTTE: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 104 total starts at Charlotte in Xfinity competition with 10 wins, 40 top-five finishes, 61 top-10 finishes, six poles and the team has led 1,961 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte is scheduled for 1 pm EDT on Saturday, May 18 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and PRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota GR Supra

“We won the Xfinity race last May at Charlotte and hopefully we can do the same this week. I know we’ll have a fast Reser’s Toyota GR Supra. Reser’s has been with Joe Gibbs Racing since 2016 and I’m hoping we can bring them a victory at Charlotte this week. The Charlotte race in late May seems to unofficially kick off the summer season and hopefully we can win it. Our cars have been fast at the 1.5-mile ovals so hopefully we’ll be running up front.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota GR Supra

“It’s nice to be home for the race. Everyone wants to win at Charlotte, because it is a home race for a lot of people. Nice to have Reser’s on the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra this week. I worked with them when I was working with Erik Jones and they are great people. I was proud of Ty last week at Texas as he rallied from two wrecks not of his making to bring the car home 12th. He showed a lot of maturity and the crew did a fantastic job too. We are hoping that we have a good run at Charlotte this week.

JGR PR