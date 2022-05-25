Azalea Gynecology Teams Up With Bayley Currey For Memorial Day Weekend At Charlotte

JD Motorsports proudly welcomes back Azalea Gynecology to the team for this weekend’s ALSCO Uniforms 300 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race coverage begins on Saturday, May 28th, at 1 PM ET on FS1.



Located in the ocean front city of Wilmington, North Carolina, Azalea Gynecology offers a variety of services in office such as routine care and prevention, as well as a selection of in office procedures. Dr. Pamela Novosel leads her team of all female Physicians Assistants ensuring that at whatever stage in life their clients are in, their concerns are addressed with superior health care and a knowledgeable staff.



“Azalea Gynecology is proud to be partnering with Bayley Currey and the JD Motorsports teams for Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway! We’re excited to see what he can do behind the wheel at Charlotte. It’s really neat to be able to see our brand on a NASCAR Xfinity Series racecar while promoting Breast Cancer awareness and a healthy life to all of the female fans.” – Dr. Pamela Novosel, Owner



For more information on Azalea Gynecology, check out www.azaleagyn.com. Or follow them on their social media:



