RecruitMilitary to Sponsor JD Motorsports, Ryan Vargas at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Memorial Day Weekend

JD Motorsports is pleased to announce that RecruitMilitary, the nation’s leading veteran recruitment firm, will be the primary sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Ryan Vargas for the upcoming ALSCO Uniforms 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 28th at 1:00 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

“I’m really excited to be running such a patriotic scheme. NASCAR’s support of our military is second to none, and to be able to put thousands of eyes on what RecruitMilitary does for our veterans is incredible,” said Vargas, Driver of the No. 6 Chevrolet. “We’ve been showing speed at the intermediate tracks, and this weekend should be no different.”

For more than 30 years, RecruitMilitary has connected transitioning military, veterans and military spouses to jobs with thousands of employers in the United States and around the world. Serving more than 1.5 million members of the military community and counting, the organization empowers job seekers with career resources and opportunities.

Catch the action live starting this Friday, May 27th, at 3 PM ET on FS1 with NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying from Charlotte Motor Speedway, followed by the ALSCO Uniforms 300 race coverage on Saturday, May 28th, beginning at 1 PM ET on FS1.

“We are honored to participate in NASCAR Salutes Together this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Our partnership in NASCAR represents the power of synergy between two organizations with one mission: serving veterans and their families,” said RecruitMilitary CEO and former U.S. Army Special Operations Attack Helicopter Pilot Tim Best. “Through this partnership we continue to work to reach the military community to do what we do best - connect military members, veterans and their families with meaningful career opportunities.”

JDM PR