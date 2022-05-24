Ryan Preece Drives BJMM’s No. 5 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Connecticut driver, Ryan Preece, will be behind the wheel of BJMM’s NASCAR Xfinity Series No. 5 Ford Mustang this upcoming Saturday, May 28, for the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



Making his second of three scheduled starts in 2022, the two-time Xfinity Series winner and Stewart-Haas Racing “reserve driver” last competed for BJMM at Richmond, in April, starting 6th and finishing 16th. Preece has also made four Camping World Truck Series starts this season, for David Gilliland Racing, with two top-5 finishes. He finished 3rd in his most recent start in that series, at Texas last weekend. It will be a double-duty weekend for Preece, as he is also slated to compete in the Coca-Cola 600, piloting the No. 15 entry for Rick Ware Racing.



“B.J. McLeod Motorsports is excited to have Ryan return to race as a part of the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said BJMM’s co-owner, B.J. McLeod. “It was a pleasure having Preece race with our team at Richmond Raceway in April and we look forward to welcoming him behind the wheel of the No. 5 in Charlotte. Preece is a talented driver and capable of great success in the Alsco Uniforms 300. We can’t wait to hit the track!”



The No. 5 Ford Mustang will carry the iconic green and red colors of Hunt Brothers Pizza. The Nashville-based, family-owned and operated company has been a mainstay in NASCAR for over a decade and visited victory lane with Preece last season, as sponsor on his Camping World Truck Series entry at Nashville Superspeedway. The victory was Preece’s first in that series.



“I’m so grateful for the opportunity that Hunt Brothers Pizza has provided me and I’m hoping that we can repeat the success that we had in Nashville, last year,” commented Preece. “Looking back at Richmond, I feel like we were just an adjustment or two away from battling for the win, so I’m eager to head to Charlotte, a place that I’ve run well at, and to get back to work with the BJMM team to chase down another checkered flag for everyone at Hunt Brothers Pizza.”



B.J. McLeod Motorsports looks forward to seeing Ryan Preece pilot the No. 5 and is excited to see what they can accomplish together. All parties are eager to hit the track and encourage Ryan Preece and BJMM fans to tune in on Saturday, May 28, at 1 PM EST to watch the race on Fox Sports 1.

BJMM PR