RACE ADVANCE: Jeffrey Earnhardt at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“We as a team are all really looking forward to Charlotte this week. We weren’t at our best in Texas but found a lot of things that could have been better since getting back. Charlotte is a good race track for Jeffrey and we’re excited to put him in a brand new race car this weekend. Ready to get back on track and put in a solid finish we know we’re capable of. Thankful for the ForeverLawn family for continuing to support us and Jeffrey. They are a special group and deserve success."
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
SHR PR