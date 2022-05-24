Tuesday, May 24

RACE ADVANCE: Jeffrey Earnhardt at Charlotte Motor Speedway

EVENT NOTES
 
  • Jeffrey Earnhardt is set to make his fifth of seven starts with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022.
 
  • Earnhardt will pilot the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday for his ninth career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at his home-track.
  • He has one top-5 and one top-10 finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
 
  • Sam Hunt Racing will make its second career start at the 1.5-mile oval.
 
  • ForeverLawn will be the primary partner on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra.
  • About ForeverLawn: ForeverLawn improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics. Want to be a part of something bigger? Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.
 
  • Earnhardt and the No. 26 team are looking to improve on the 19th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday.
  • Sam Hunt Racing is currently 15th in Owner Points.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
"Last week at Texas was a tough one, but I'm looking forward to heading to Charlotte this weekend. I know the team is ready to get after it and are working endlessly to prepare a fast GR Supra for the Alsco 300."
 
-- Jeffrey Earnhardt, Driver of the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra
 
 
We as a team are all really looking forward to Charlotte this week. We weren’t at our best in Texas but found a lot of things that could have been better since getting back. Charlotte is a good race track for Jeffrey and we’re excited to put him in a brand new race car this weekend. Ready to get back on track and put in a solid finish we know we’re capable of. Thankful for the ForeverLawn family for continuing to support us and Jeffrey. They are a special group and deserve success."
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
