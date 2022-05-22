Sunday, May 22

RACE REPORT: Texas - Jeffrey Earnhardt / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra

Xfinity Series News
Sunday, May 22 7
RACE REPORT: Texas - Jeffrey Earnhardt / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra NK Photography Photo
KEY NOTES
 
  • Jeffrey Earnhardt started 35th and finished 19th in the SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra.
 
  • The SRS Distribution 250 was the fourth of seven races for Earnhardt with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022.
  • Earnhardt will pilot the 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway.
 
  • Earnhardt and the No. 26 team battled tight handling conditions throughout the weekend.
 
  • While several cautions flew with incidents right in front of the ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra, Earnhardt masterfully navigated each incident without damage.
 
  • The No. 26 team competed as high as ninth in the 167-lap event.
 
RACE RECAP
 
Stage One (Laps 1-39)
  • Jeffrey Earnhardt and the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra started 35th in Saturday's SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.
  • By lap 11, Earnhardt had moved up 12 positions to the 23rd spot but reported that the GR Supra was "plowing tight."
  • At the Lap 31 caution, Hart called Earnhardt to pit road for four tires, fuel and a handling adjustment to assist with the tight handling conditions.
  • The caution flew with two laps remaining in Stage 2 while Earnhardt was in the 22nd position. Hart called for Earnhardt to stay out, gaining a lot of track position to start Stage 2.
Stage Two (Lap 47-82)
  • Earnhardt started Stage 2 in the ninth position.
  • The No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra still battled extremely tight conditions, but Earnhardt reported during the long green-flag run that the car did free up as the run went along.
  • Earnhardt ended Stage 2 in the 19th position.
  • Earnhardt pitted for four tires, fuel and more adjustments to better the handling.
Final Stage (Laps 88-167)
  • Earnhardt started the final stage in the 22nd position.
  • Reports from the cockpit throughout the stage concluded that the handling of the No. 26 GR Supra was still too tight.
  • The No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra team finished 19th in the SRS Distribution 250.
 
QUOTES
 
 
Image by Daylon Barr Photography
 
What were your thoughts on today's race?
 
"Today was a tough one. We battled hard, but ultimately ended up 19th. Our GR Supra was too tight all weekend, and we couldn't catch a break with it. We'll take this weekend, learn from it and move forward to Charlotte next weekend. I can't thank ForeverLawn, Dalstrong, and Sam and this team enough. I know we'll be in good shape for Charlotte on Saturday."
 
-- Jeffrey Earnhardt, Driver of the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra
 
SHR PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« RCR NXS Post Race Report: Texas Herbst Rebounds for Eighth at Texas »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.