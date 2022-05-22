Sunday, May 22

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Texas

Xfinity Series News
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen/NLEOMF Chevrolet Team Show Speed at Texas Motor Speedway
 

"We had a really fast Whelen Chevrolet today at Texas Motor Speedway, and that's a good thing because I think that we’re getting somewhere with our cars. I felt like we had a ton of speed early in the race. We were a little free on entry and tight in the center during Stage 1. We made an air pressure adjustment that freed me up through the center. I was going around the No. 10 car and honestly got free out of nowhere. I hadn’t gotten free in that spot in Turn 4 all day. I got free, caught it and then I was just in the spray and there’s no grip in that. It stinks because our teammates ran well and at that point in the race I thought we were better than they were. I felt really good about our Whelen Chevrolet today so it's a shame we had problems. That’s kind of the way our year has gone.”

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Earn Top-5 Finish at Texas Motor Speedway

 
PostRace_AH_Global.png
 

“Today was a step in the right direction for our Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro. We had been struggling the last few weeks just trying to find front turn and I think we made a big improvement here at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. It was tough at the end of the race because we stayed out when everybody else pitted. I saw the No. 48 car behind us pitting and we were kind of on the same tire strategy. I saw him peel off and my crew chief Andy Street told me to stay out. I think what hurt us were all the cautions and the heat cycles on the tires. When we went back green on that final restart, I got in line third and I was doing all I could do just to stay where I was. The No. 1 car was pressuring me really hard and I started building really tight. We just had a lot of laps on the tires at the end of the race and I just settled into a top five. I'll take it. It was a solid effort by everyone at RCR.” 

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

