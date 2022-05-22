RCR NXS Post Race Report: Texas

“Today was a step in the right direction for our Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro. We had been struggling the last few weeks just trying to find front turn and I think we made a big improvement here at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. It was tough at the end of the race because we stayed out when everybody else pitted. I saw the No. 48 car behind us pitting and we were kind of on the same tire strategy. I saw him peel off and my crew chief Andy Street told me to stay out. I think what hurt us were all the cautions and the heat cycles on the tires. When we went back green on that final restart, I got in line third and I was doing all I could do just to stay where I was. The No. 1 car was pressuring me really hard and I started building really tight. We just had a lot of laps on the tires at the end of the race and I just settled into a top five. I'll take it. It was a solid effort by everyone at RCR.” -Austin Hill