SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt | Joe Graf Jr. Texas Motor Speedway May Event Preview

Welcome Back: This weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt and Joe Graf Jr. welcome back G-Coin as the primary partner of the team’s No. 07 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s SRS Distribution 250. Texas Motor Speedway marks the 12th race of the 2022 Xfinity Series season and 11th race overall between 2021 and 2022 where G-Coin, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility will be the primary partner. About G-Coin: Unlike cryptocurrencies, G-Coin is a digital title to a real asset: 1 G-Coin token equals 1 gram of Responsible GoldTM. G-Coin combines the best qualities of traditional gold – stability, security, value, confidence, and social status – with the benefits of digital innovation, allowing users to easily save, send, and spend gold. Tech-savvy investors keen to avoid cryptocurrency volatility, or physical storage burden and costs, are now able to purchase G-Coin digital gold tokens. G-Coin tokens can be purchased in increments of 0.01gram, giving individual investors better access to the gold market and the ability to use gold for day-to-day purchases. G-Coin Wallets give users the freedom to send and receive value instantly, securely, and at no cost from the convenience of your mobile phone. G-Coin Tip of the Week: Responsible Gold is institutional grade 99.99% pure gold that has been responsibly sourced. Responsible Gold can be traced back to its origin giving the owner or G-Coin token holder knowledge that it has been responsibly mined and sourced throughout the supply chain. Same Day Settlements With MoneyGram: G-Coin customers with Tier 3 access can use cash to buy or sell G-Coin tokens at participating MoneyGram locations. To place a buy or sell order using cash, Tier 3 customers need to select the 'MoneyGram' option from 'Pay With' that appears on the buy | sell screen. Once the order is placed, customers will receive an email with detailed instructions to follow at participating MoneyGram locations. For buy orders, customers will have 24 hours to make the payment in cash, which is when the balance on the G-Coin wallet is updated. Buy orders expire after 24 hours so customers will need to place a new order after that time. For sell orders, customers are responsible for collecting the proceeds of the sale in cash at participating MoneyGram locations. The G-Coin balance will be updated when the sell order has been placed, which is irreversible. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 30 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt would like to thank their associate marketing partners AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Settling In: Texas Motor Speedway marks the 12th race that the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) team embraces their manufacturer switch from Chevrolet to Ford while incorporating its technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing. SHR will supply the organization with race cars while Roush Yates Engines will provide the legendary Ford horsepower. In addition to providing race cars to SSGLRwJL, SHR will also provide technical support for the entire 33-race season. Additionally, Graf will have NASCAR Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe as teammates for select events throughout the 2022 season. Don’t Forget The New Partner Too: SS GreenLight Racing has added Jeff Lefcourt as a new co-owner of the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, as well as director of business development for the organization. Lefcourt, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. joins SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) with a long history of racing endeavors including owning Bethel (N.Y.) Motor Speedway in upstate New York, a current-NASCAR sanctioned race track. The noted philanthropist, entrepreneur and real estate developer has deep ties to grassroots racing and was instrumental in helping secure the Stewart-Haas Racing alliance with SSGLRwJL in 2022. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fifth career start at the track nestled in No Limits, Texas in Saturday afternoon’s race. In his previous four starts, Graf has delivered a track-best of 21st which occurred in his track debut in the spring of 2020. While carrying an average finish of 25.0, he has also completed 752 of the 772 available laps available for a 97.4 percent lap completion. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: At tracks 1.0-mile or greater in size, Graf has competed in 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 26.5 and an average result of 25.7. Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Mahindra ROXOR 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team showcased the No. 07 Bucked Up Buck Shot Energy Ford Mustang for the first of two trips to the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame.” After Mother Nature washed out qualifying, Graf started the race in the 21st position and contended for a top-20 finish until he was eliminated from the race with less than 15 laps left in the race after contact from another competitor. The accident left Graf and the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with a disappointing 36th place finish. School In Session: While juggling a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, college life has resumed for Joe Graf Jr. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Graf Jr. has resorted to online classes at the University of New York, where he is pursuing a degree in business, media and sports management. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 77th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his fifth at the 1.5-mile oval in the Lone Star state. In his previous 76 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), six top-five and 18 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 TicketSmarter Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon for his seventh start of the 2022 season. Starr is set to make his 241st career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 25th at Texas. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2020 My Bariatric Solutions 300, where he finished 13th after starting 23rd for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. 