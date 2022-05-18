Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Delta Toyota GR Supra Preview - NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Delta Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT TEXAS: Brandon Jones will make his 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Delta Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In his 12 previous starts at the Ft. Worth, Texas facility, the veteran driver has led 47 laps and scored two top-five and six top-10 finishes. He also has an average starting position of 7.6.

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Delta logo on the hood this weekend at TMS. For more information visit: https://www.deltafaucet.com/ DARLINGTON RECAP: Jones started sixth at Darlington Raceway since rain washed out qualifying Friday evening. The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra was loose throughout the race and the team made adjustments at each opportunity to pit to improve the handling. Jones capitalized on the adjustments and earned a seventh-place finish at Darlington.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: BrandonJonesRacing I Instagram: BrandonJonesRac

JGR NXS AT TEXAS: JGR has 107 total starts at Texas in Xfinity competition with 16 wins, 43 top-five finishes, 70 top-10 finishes, nine poles and the team has led 2,772 laps.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “After having an off weekend we are recharged and looking forward to Texas Motor Speedway. It is always fun to head out west and come back to this mile and a half with a lot of unique characteristics. Looking at the weather from practice/qualifying to race day seems like a drastic change. We will need to make sure we stay on top of our adjustments and be prepared for the temperature drop to be dialed in for the race. I am looking forward to having my friend Steve Torrence, from the Capco Contractors Toyota with NHRA come out and support us as well. This week I will be utilizing my dirt micro, the TRD simulator, film and past notes to make sure I am prepared for Texas. It is still early in the year but this race plays an important part since we will be coming back here in the fall to start our XFINITY playoffs. We hope you'll see our Menards Delta Faucets GR Supra Saturday in victory lane.”

JGR PR