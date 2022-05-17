Tuesday, May 17

RACE ADVANCE: Jeffrey Earnhardt at Texas Motor Speedway

EVENT NOTES
 
  • Jeffrey Earnhardt returns to Sam Hunt Racing for his fourth of seven races in the Sam Hunt Racing's No. 26 Toyota GR Supra in 2022.
 
  • Earnhardt will pilot the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday for his fifth start in the series this season following a second-place finish in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing entry at Talladega Superspeedway.
 
  • Sam Hunt Racing will make its third career start at the 1.5-mile oval with a third different driver.
 
  • ForeverLawn returns to the No. 26 with a new look.
  • About ForeverLawn: ForeverLawn improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics. Want to be a part of something bigger? Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.
 
  • Earnhardt has eight career NXS starts at the track including one Top-10 and one Top-15 finish.
  • Sam Hunt Racing is coming off it's best finish of the season. John Hunter Nemechek brought home a fourth place finish after a late-race caution took away the team's chance at a win following a tough battle for the lead.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
"I'm really excited to be back in the No. 26 car for Sam Hunt Racing, at a track that I've really enjoyed racing in the past. Texas has always been a lot of fun. Hopefully we're going to go down there and give ForeverLawn a good run. Sam Hunt Racing is running off of a lot of great momentum right now from some really good races, and hopefully we can keep that going and keep fighting for that win that I know this team is capable of getting."
 
-- Jeffrey Earnhardt, Driver of the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra
 
 
“I’m excited to get back after it with Jeffrey at Texas. It seems like Texas Motor Speedway has always been a strong track for Jeffrey, and we’ve been working really hard to continue improving our mile and a half cars. Having Jeffrey back for both Texas and Charlotte two weeks in a row is good for everyone, especially with some momentum earned. Looking forward to seeing our ForeverLawn GR Supra on track this weekend. I think we can have a great weekend."
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
 

