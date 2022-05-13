Nick Sanchez Adds Six 2022 NXS Races

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Nick Sanchez will pick up six NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races with the team for the remainder of 2022. Sanchez made his Xfinity Series debut with BJMM on March 12, 2022 at Phoenix Raceway in the United Rentals 200 earlier this season and finished P26. The two have decided to expand their partnership.

BJMM welcomes Nick Sanchez to race in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway, the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Today, Sanchez races in the ARCA Series Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway. Sanchez will also continue to race full-time in NASCAR’s ARCA Series driving the No. 2 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet for Rev Racing. In the ARCA series, Sanchez is currently third in points and only 4 points short of the leader.

“I’m really looking forward to expanding my 2022 Xfinity Series schedule with BJMM,” said full-time NASCAR ARCA Series and part-time Xfinity Series driver, Nick Sanchez. “I’m excited to continue to work and grow as a driver with this organization.”

“Nick is a talented driver and determined student when it comes to racing,” said co-owner of BJMM, BJ McLeod. “He is passionate about the sport. We are excited to see his hard work transfer to the Xfinity Series and witness the results that follow.”

B.J. McLeod Motorsports looks forward to welcoming Sanchez for his first added Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. BJMM and Sanchez fans, tune in to watch Sanchez in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at 1 PM EST on Sat. May 28, 2022 on Fox Sports 1.

BJMM PR