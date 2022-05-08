RCR NXS Post Race Report: Darlington

“I feel like we had some positives today at Darlington Raceway in our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet. The biggest issue we faced was managing the tires because we were sliding the front tires when it fired off. I didn’t want to completely burn the fronts off so I couldn’t push it as hard as I wanted to on a restart. It was a lot easier to lose positions because I didn’t want to hurt the front end. We kept working on it and kept getting it better all day. On one of the stops, we got the rear out of the racetrack too much. I struggled in Turns 3 and 4 trying to run the wall. I’ve always ran the bottom and I couldn’t get comfortable running right up against the fence in 3 and 4. We’re going to keep working at it and try to get a little better and running the fence. All in all, it was a solid day but it’s still a little frustrating because you want to win races, so we still have some work to do.” -Austin Hill