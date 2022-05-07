NXS: What to watch for in the ROXOR 200

Rolling into Darlington: In the 63 races held at the facility 35 have had a different winner, 29 pole winners 15 of which have won from the pole with Hamlin the most recent in 2017. Chase Elliott, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier are all entered this weekend as the only previous winners in the series at Darlington with Chase Elliott winning on his first appearance at the facility in 2014 at a mere 18 years old.

JR Motorsports: Last weekend Josh Berry was able to claim victory at Dover over Allgaier by 6/10th of a second yet coming into this event Allgaier has a previous victory at the track when he last visited victory lane in this event at Darlington last spring.

It was also Allgaier after a back and forth battle with Berry in the event in the final 17 laps of the event that propelled Allgaier to victory over a second place Berry. Add on top Noah Gragson who won the summer event at the track in 2021 for a JRM sweep of last season at the track.

NASCAR Throwbacks per NASCAR Stats: