Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Darlington Raceway

Myatt Snider - No. 31 Capital City Towing

Chevrolet Camaro SS - Darlington Raceway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of a 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 30.766 at 159.839 mph on Lap-2 of his 20-lap practice session ranking the No. 31 Capital City Towing Chevrolet 32nd fastest of the 40 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Mahindra ROXOR 200.



– Starting Position; Immediately after the 20-minute practice session teams would move into NXS qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoon’s Mahindra ROXOR 200. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Half-way thru qualifying prior to Snider hitting the 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway a storm would move over the track drenching the surface. After trying to save the racetrack NASCSAR officials would be forced to cancel NXS qualifying. According to the NASCAR rulebook if qualifying was to rain out the race lineup would be determined by the car number in order of the qualifying matrix based on the owner’s points, driver point’s, last week’s race finish, fastest lap of race prior. With a score of The Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team will start to the inside of Row 10 for Saturday afternoon’s Mahindra ROXOR 200 in the 19th position.



– Darlington Raceway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Mahindra ROXOR 200 will mark Snider’s fifth NXS start at Darlington Raceway. In May of 2020, Snider would make his NXS debut at the historic South Carolina oval nicknamed the “Lady in Black” earning himself a 35th place finish after inquiring damage around the mid-way point from another driver’s mistake. In the return to Darlington in the Fall, Snider would run in the middle of the field majority of the race keeping a consistent pace mustering a Top-10 finish at the conclusion. Moving to a new team for the 2021 season Snider would earn a 19th place finish in the Spring race while claiming a ninth in the Fall. In four visits to the Darlington Raceway Snider holds an average finish of 18.3.



Featured Partners



Capital City Towing; Family owned and operated, Capital City Towing has been providing service to Columbia, South Carolina and the surrounding areas for years. With the owner’s professional business experience and knowledge that excels in the towing and equipment hauling industry allows Capital City to offer the best solutions to any problem. Offering heavy-duty towing, recovery, equipment hauling and much more at reasonable prices. The team at Capital City is dedicated to a quick response time, because they know how stressful situations can be when accidents or breakdowns happen. Capital City offers towing, equipment hauling and garage is fully equipped with a fleet of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks. Our employees are experienced professionals and certified to meet all your towing, recovery, hauling or service maintenance needs. Additional information on Capital City Towing can be found at CaptialCityTowingSC.com or reached 24/7 at 803-786-9994.



Lunch Time Investments, LLC. Located in Columbia, South Carolina by founder and CEO, Nicholas Sambenedetto holds a passion for helping others. LTI helps mentor individuals and companies in how to invest, how to purchase/store cryptocurrency, and additionally offer consulting services. In addition, LTI purchases storage units from auction and resells their contents. Typically, people have an idea but don’t know how to turn it into action. Most people don’t have a lot of time and get consumed in design on how to get it done. That is where Lunch Time Investments, LLC can help. It is done over the course of Lunch! Additional information on Lunch Time Investment LLC. can be found at LunchTimeInvestments.com



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 105 to Darlington Raceway for Snider to compete with in the Mahindra ROXOR 200. Chassis No. 105 last competed at Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Care 250 where Snider would start in the 21st position and would fight the car all day to come away with a 30th place finish. Prior to Richmond, Chassis No. 105 competed for JAR in the Nelly Cars 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In that race Snider would run in the Top-10 the last half of the race with an opportunity to win in the closing stages before getting spun out of the contention by the No. 98 car ultimately resulting in a 30th place finish. In the race prior to Atlanta Chassis No. 105 competed for JAR at Phoenix Raceway last November with Sage Karam behind the wheel for the NXS Championship Race. In his first race at the track Karam would come home with a 25th place finish. A month prior, Chassis No. 105 competed for JAR in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway where JAR Owner/Driver Jordan Anderson would have a clean day coming home with a Top-20 finish. Chassis No. 105 would also see action in the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway with Josh Berry wheeling the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS to a 24th place finish. Berry would also steer No. 105 prior in the year to a Top-Ten finish at Pocono Raceway in his second start with JAR. In No. 105’s debut for JAR at Texas Motor Speedway in June team owner Jordan Anderson would experience clutch issues at the start and would come home with 34th place finish.