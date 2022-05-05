Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Darlington NXS Advance

You’ve scored seven top-10s in the 10 races held this season and the team is currently on a four-race top-10 streak. What are your goals as the Xfinity Series heads into its summer stretch? “The goal is simple – we need to keep being consistent. The No. 98 Monster Energy team has been working hard and we’re getting better. I think if we can keep performing well in both qualifying and the race, we can put our Ford Mustang in victory lane. These past two weeks, we’ve had a glimpse of chances to win, and we need to keep having those. Our win is coming.” Darlington is known as the track “Too Tough To Tame”. What are your expectations for Saturday’s race? “Darlington’s such a cool, historic racetrack, but it’s tough. It’s been a bit of a wild card for me, but I did run well there back in 2020. I have never had practice at Darlington, so I feel like that didn’t help my situation prior to this year. Everything I learned was what I experienced during the races. The No. 98 team knows how to win there. Hoping we can get it done.” What have you done this year to help prepare for Darlington? “Darlington definitely wasn’t my best track last year. We struggled to find speed there and then got caught up in a wreck in September. Those situations didn’t produce the outcomes we were hoping for. I’ve been going to the simulator, working with the No. 98 team, and just re-watching footage to try and learn how to tackle this racetrack. Hopefully, all the hard work will pay off on Saturday.” TSC PR