Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Turtle Wax Toyota GR Supra Preview -Darlington Raceway

No. 19 Menards/Turtle Wax Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will feature Turtle Wax on the hood this weekend at Darlington. The Turtle Wax story started with the launch of the first-ever bottled car wax in 1946. More than 75 years later, America’s favorite car care brand is still capturing the attention of the auto appearance category as the No. 1* selling brand in spray wax, compounds, scratch removers, carpet care, bug removers and headlight restoration. For more information visit: https://www.turtlewax.com/ DOVER RECAP: Jones earned the pole starting position for Saturday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. Jones finished top-five in both stages and led a total of 59 laps. The team had to make an additional pit stop for missing lugnuts prior to the final stage. Jones started the final stage from the back and drove his way up to seventh at the Monster Mile.

Jones earned the pole starting position for Saturday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. Jones finished top-five in both stages and led a total of 59 laps. The team had to make an additional pit stop for missing lugnuts prior to the final stage. Jones started the final stage from the back and drove his way up to seventh at the Monster Mile. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: BrandonJonesRacing I Instagram: BrandonJonesRac

In 74 combined NXS starts at Darlington, JGR has tallied 11 wins, 36 top-five finishes, 48 top-10s and 1,303 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won 10 pole awards with an average start of 12.8 an average finish of 10.6. RACE INFO: The Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on FS1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “After a solid run last week at Dover, we are stoked to head to one of my newly favorited tracks, Darlington Raceway. We have seen great success in our Joe Gibbs GR Supra from years prior including a win and multiple top-five finishes. In honor of throwback weekend, we have the privilege to run Paul Menards 2011 Brickyard 400 scheme. The No. 19 teams’ confidence level has been building with the triumph we have endured over the past few weeks, and we intend to keep it going. I know we have all been putting in the work; to see the accomplishments have been quite rewarding and special so far this year. With the specific characteristics Darlington brings I believe a lot of what I have been learning at the dirt track will come into play. Hoping the recently added dirt races, sim time and past notes bring greater success this weekend. We hope to put the Menards/Turtle Wax GR Supra in victory lane for the second time this year.”

JGR PR