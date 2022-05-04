Wednesday, May 04

Andrew Overstreet to Crew Chief for Sam Mayer in Darlington

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, May 04 12
Andrew Overstreet to Crew Chief for Sam Mayer in Darlington

 JR Motorsports today named lead engineer Andrew Overstreet as the fill-in crew chief for Sam Mayer and the No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet beginning in this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway.

The 38-year-old Overstreet steps into the role for crew chief Taylor Moyer, who is serving a mandatory four-race suspension for a wheel infraction incurred last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

Overstreet, a native of Concord, N.C., has been with JRM since 2020 and previously held positions at Team Penske and Red Horse Racing.

Moyer, who has led the No. 1 team to four top-five and five top-10 finishes this season, will reassume crew chief duties at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

JRM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stefan Parsons Throwing it Back to Father Phil’s 1988 Talladega Habana Brisa and Bayley Currey Paying Tribute to Ron Rice and Donnie Allison’s Partnership in 1979 »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.