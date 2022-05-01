RACE REPORT: Dover - Chandler Smith / No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra

Tell us about your day from start to finish.

“Overall it was an up and down day. Really proud of the whole Sam Hunt Racing group, and proud of the effort that they brought here. We started 12th and fell back early on. We struggled with front turn ability all race. We never got to where we really needed to be, honestly, with front turn. We just needed more practice…more time being able to have more adjustability in practice to try different things to make the front end a lot more positive. I’m really thankful for the opportunity. Charge Me, Quick Tie Products and Merging Vets and Players allowed me to come race in the Xfinity Series and looking forward to being back soon.”

Chandler Smith -- Driver of the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra