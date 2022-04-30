Solid Day for Gibbs at Dover

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Josh Berry*

2nd, Justin Allgaier*

3rd, TY GIBBS

4th, Noah Gragson*

5th, Sam Mayer*

7th, BRANDON JONES

21st, CHANDLER SMITH

23rd, JJ YELEY

32nd, CHAD FINCHUM

37th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

Can you describe the racing out there today and your run to a podium finish?

“I feel like we had a very good Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra. It was just a little bit tight there. I feel like we improved a lot from last year. Third place is good. We will take a podium finish and we will take a good points day. Not a lot of chaos out there, which is making my life a little easier this week. I just want to thank all of the fans watching. I want to thank Toyota, Monster Energy. I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Hopefully, we can go on to Darlington and run good with our Interstate Batteries throwback car.”

Solid third-place finish for you today. How was your race?

TRD PR