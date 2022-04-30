Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Dover Motor Speedway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of a 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 23.968 at 150.200 mph on Lap-2 of his 9-lap practice session ranking the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet 19th fastest of the 39 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) A-Game 200.



– Starting Position; Immediately after the 20-minute practice session teams would move into NXS qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoon’s A-Game 200. In 2022, short-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for two laps. Snider would lay down a quick lap of 23.716 at 151.796 placing the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro 25th overall. The Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team will start to the inside of row 13 for Saturday afternoon’s A-Game 200.



– Dover Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS A-Game 200 will mark Snider’s fourth NXS start at Dover Motor Speedway. In April of 2020, Snider would make his NXS debut at the Monster Mile earning himself a respectable 17th place finish after lining up with no practice or qualifying due to Covid-19. The very next day the NXS would run another race lining up by the finish the day before. In that race Snider would maintain in the middle of the field coming home with another Top-20 in the 18thposition. Snider’s visit in 2021 would be much of similar to the first two visits as the Charlotte, N.C. native would improve his best finish by one position claiming the 16th spot. In three visits to the Dover Motor Speedway Snider holds an average finish of 17.0.



Featured Partners



- Bommarito Automotive Group; For over 50 years, Bommarito has been a staple in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission. For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



- Tailored Media; At Tailored Media everything they do; they believe in challenging the status quo. They believe in thinking differently. The way Tailored Media changes the status quo is by combining human element and state of the art technology to construct strategies that are intricately designed, skillfully executed, and simply efficient. Tailored Media just happens to deliver great digital and traditional advertising. Find out more on what Tailored Media has to offer by visiting them online at TailoredMedia.com



- EasyCare/ APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 102 to Dover Motor Speedway for Snider to compete with in the A-Game 200. Chassis No. 102 last competed at Martinsville Speedway for the Call Before You Dig 250 where Snider would start in the 19th position and advance to the 15th before short pitting the first stage to gain track position. Restarting the second stage in the 2nd position, Snider would run in the Top-10 through Lap-90 before making contact with the No. 2 and locking the brakes up in Turn-3 and falling back to 21st position. Fighting back in the final stage Snider would advance and but would ultimately fall back in the closing laps to come home with a 24th place finish. Prior to Martinsville, No. 102 last competed at Phoenix Raceway in March where Snider would run mid-pack most of the day earning a 24th place finish. Prior to Phoenix, No. 102 competed at Martinsville Speedway in the Dead On Tools last October with Josh Berry behind the wheel. Berry would run in the Top-15 the entire day before getting dumped by Riley Herbst with two laps to go resulting in a 28th place finish. Prior to Martinsville Erik Jones would compete in Chassis No. 102 at Watkins Glen International in the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200. In that race Jones would compete in the Top-15 all day before being involved in a late race accident where the damage was too severe to continue resulting in a 36th place finish. In the chassis debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Driver/Owner Jordan Anderson behind the wheel No. 102 would run in the Top-20 the first two stages, but would encounter battery issues at the completion of Stage-2 resulting in a 34th place finish.