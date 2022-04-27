Stillhouse® Expands Partnership with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022 Season

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that Stillhouse® spirits will expand its partnership with the team for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season for three events.

Beginning at Darlington Raceway on May 7, Stillhouse® will be the primary partner of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, piloted by John Hunter Nemechek, and continue at Road America and Michigan International Speedway later this season.

“Stillhouse is a brand that I feel has really understood and embraced what Sam Hunt Racing is all about,” said Sam Hunt. “They’ve always seen my vision and goals, from the very gritty beginning. I think there is a ton of symmetry between our two brands growing together. Stillhouse is changing the status quo, disrupting what people expect to see in its industry — just like us in NASCAR. Being able to lead our first ever Xfinity series laps, and finish top-five with them at Phoenix was a true testament to what can be accomplished together, and it’s a great kickstart to our expanded partnership. I feel that the association between our brands is something people across the country now recognize and cheer for. It’s an unbreakable relationship, and I’m so proud to be a part of their family.”

SHR began its relationship with Stillhouse® in early 2021, with part-time driver, Santino Ferrucci piloting the No. 26 Stillhouse® Whiskey Toyota GR Supra at Homestead-Miami Speedway in his NXS debut. The Official Bourbon of the Daytona 500 — Stillhouse® Black Bourbon — was also the primary partner of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra at Daytona International Speedway with Colin Garrett in July of 2021.

“Our partnership with SHR was thrilling from the start, and this past year exceeded our expectations” said Ludlow Dawes, Stillhouse Senior Brand Manager. “The Stillhouse team is excited for what’s to come with this expanded partnership and looking forward to introducing more NASCAR fans to the unbreakable nation while cheering on Sam Hunt and his impressive team.”

The Tennessee-based award-winning spirits company began its 2022 campaign with the team at Phoenix Raceway in March, where John Hunter Nemechek recorded SHR’s first top-five finish of the season in the Stillhouse® Black Bourbon Toyota GR Supra.

Nemechek, who won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) regular season championship in 2021, has collected two wins, 16 top-five finishes, 35 top-10 finishes, and one pole starting position in the NXS. The young, 24-year-old “veteran” recorded SHR’s highest finish in team history — third place in the Toyota Care 250 at Richmond Raceway in 2021.

“I am excited to join with Stillhouse for three more Xfinity Series races with Sam Hunt Racing this season. I look forward to bringing more exposure to the Stillhouse brand like we did at Phoenix and competing upfront in all three of these races,” said Nemechek.

The three-race partnership will kick-off at Darlington Raceway on May 7 for the Mahindra ROXOR 200, where Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Stillhouse® Classic Vodka Toyota GR Supra in its classic colors — white and blue.

SHR PR