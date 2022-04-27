Rajah Caruth to Race in Xfinity Series, ARCA Menard Series at Dover International Speedway this Week

Rajah Caruth will compete in NASCAR Xfinity and ACRA Menard Series races this week at Dover International Speedway in Delaware. On Friday, Caruth will represent NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity team in the ACRA Menard Series race driving the number six car. On Saturday, Caruth will follow up that race with an appearance in the A-GAME 200 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driving the number 44 car for Alpha Prime Racing. This race is the second of several Xfinity Series races that Caruth will appear in this season after his debut earlier this month at Richmond Raceway. Caruth is just the third Black driver currently racing nationally in a NASCAR series.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to continue to compete in NASCAR,” said Caruth. “Every race, I feel like I get stronger and stronger, so I am excited to take my skills to Dover and see how they stack up there against my competition. I’m going to continue to reach for great heights in NASCAR as I continue my career, and one day, I’ll be at the top.”

For the Xfinity Series, Caruth also announced that he will have a new sponsor. Circle Internet Financial, LLC, a global digital financial technology firm and the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), has signed on as a primary sponsor for Caruth in the upcoming Dover race and secondary sponsor the remaining 2022 races. Events DC, which owns and manages the Washington Convention Center, RFK Stadium and Nationals Park will continue to be his main sponsor for the ACRA Menard Series.

“I’m excited to partner with Circle in my upcoming Xfinity races and look forward to working with such a great company,” said Caruth. “I’m grateful for my sponsors for deciding to invest in me and my career. I can’t wait to have them onboard with me at this week’s race and going forward.”

“Rajah’s on and off the track career represents the very best of perseverance, hard work and looking improbability in the face and saying, ‘yes I can,’” said Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Global Strategy at Circle. “That’s precisely the kind of spirit and drive that makes Circle tick and we’re delighted to be part of Rajah’s team and invest in his future.”

Caruth debuted in the Xfinity Series earlier this month at Richmond Raceway where he placed 24th in his first race. He also races fulltime in the National ARCA Menard Series for Rev Racing as a member of the 2022 Drive for Diversity team. He is currently 1st in ARCA Menards Series points standings after his first three races, finishing 6th at Talladega, 4th at Phoenix and 11th at Daytona. Staying true to his iRacing roots, Rajah also finished the Monday Night Racing Pro Series Market Rebellion as the finale winner and is the eNASCAR Road to Pro Qualification Series 8th Split Daytona Winner.

Caruth has a schedule of four more Xfinity Series races coming up in 2022. His schedule will include races at Pocono, Kansas, Martinsville and Phoenix. He will also continue to compete virtually in the eNASCAR Road to Pro Qualification Series on iRacing.

“After Richmond, I’m excited to continue competing in the Xfinity series and improve my skills, as well as continue to race in the ACRA Menard Series where I have already had a lot of success,” said Caruth. “I feel very fortunate to continue to be surrounded by such great teams and so many people who believe in me. It makes competing all that more fulfilling and I am looking forward to continuing this journey with NASCAR.”

Caruth had a standout 2021 season in the ARCA Menard Series East and Late Model Series where he won three Late Model races, as part of Rev Racing’s Drive for Diversity team—a first for the group. In the ARCA East Series, he finished the year sixth in points and had six starts, four top 10s, and two top fives. This follows a successful 2020 season that saw Caruth with 10 top 10s, three top fives and one win in 19 Late Model starts, and 10 top 10s in 14 starts in Legend cars.

Rajah originally came to NASCAR as part of the Drive for Diversity program. In 2018, he was one of a dozen applicants ages 12-17 selected from a national pool to compete for four spots on the team. Caruth was the only racer who came from an iracing background and who had never set foot in a racecar until he was 16 years old—very rare for NASCAR drivers. The Drive for Diversity Program is aimed at getting more people of color and women participating in NASCAR, as they have been historically underrepresented in the sport.

Caruth is a sophomore at Winston-Salem State University where he is majoring in Motorsports Management.

To find out more about Rajah Caruth’s racing journey, please follow him on social @rajahcaruth_ and visit www.rajahcaruth.com

Rajah Caruth PR