RACE ADVANCE: Chandler Smith at Dover Motor Speedway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: A-GAME 200
  • Date: Saturday, April 30
  • Time: 1:30PM ET
  • Track: Dover Motor Speedway, 1-mile concrete oval
  • Distance: 200 laps / 200 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: Fox Sports 1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, April 29
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
 
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, April 29
  • Time: 3:30PM ET
  • Format: Single Vehicle | 2 Laps | One Round
 
NXS DOVER STATS
 
 
CHANDLER SMITH
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 30th (Nemechek, '21)
Best Finish: 32nd (Nemechek, '21)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Chandler Smith will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start on Saturday, April 30th in the A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway -- piloting the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra.
 
  • Smith will make his second NASCAR National Touring Series start at the 1-mile concrete oval. In 2020, Smith competed at the track for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series where he led 31 laps.
 
  • The A-GAME 200 will be the second of three races that Smith has signed with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022.
 
  • Smith is currently second in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) points.
 
  • In 2021, Smith completed his first full-time season in the NCWTS where he finished eighth in the championship points standings. Smith has 43 career starts over four years including three wins, 17 Top-5 and 21 Top-10 finishes.
  • Additionally, he has 34 ARCA Menards Series starts where he collected nine wins, 22 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes.
 
  • Charge Me will be the primary partner of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for all three of Smith's NXS starts in 2022.
  • About Charge Me: Charge Me was founded on the principle that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution will require robust infrastructure support at all levels. To encourage this transition towards a clean energy future, Charge Me is launching a diverse product range of U.S.A manufactured EV charging solutions. Powered by clean fuels such as propane and natural gas, Charge Me has developed multi-use portable charging systems for both EV roadside assistance as well as stationary on-site power generation. Charge Me wants to ensure remote areas, emergency situations and power outages don’t stop EV drivers from hitting the road.
  • Sam Hunt Racing has one career NXS start at Dover Motor Speedway. In 2021, John Hunter Nemechek started 30th and made his way through the field prior to a track bar bolt breaking. Nemechek finished 32nd, 18 laps down.

