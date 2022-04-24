RACE REPORT: Talladega - Chandler Smith / No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra

What did you see out there, Chandler?

“ We had it avoided there for a minute and then the 8 (Josh Berry) started coming back across, and just the way that I was angled I was going to either hit him with my left front or I had to get on my brakes and go to the right quick enough and once I did, I just got sideways and couldn’t save it. It sucks. I hate it for this Sam Hunt Racing Charge Me group. We were having a strong showing for sure. We showed good speed and everything in our Supra. It kind of is what it is. It’s Talladega. ”

Chandler Smith -- Driver of the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra