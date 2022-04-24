Sunday, Apr 24

RACE REPORT: Talladega - Chandler Smith / No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra

KEY NOTES
 
  • Chandler Smith, who is second in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) points, made his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra.
 
  • Smith qualified 30th following mechanical issues during his qualifying lap. 
  • There was no practice during the Ag-Pro 300 weekend.
 
  • Smith was caught up in a Lap-49 incident that resulted in race-ending damage resulting in a 38th place finish.
 
  • The No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra had lots of speed. 
  • After starting 30th, Smith was up to the 11th position (+19 positions) by Lap 6. 
  • Smith competed as high as eighth.
 
  • Smith mastered navigating his way through the field with the help of his spotter Chris Lambert, who is not only Sam Hunt Racing’s full-time spotter but also Chandler’s full-time spotter in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
 
  • Smith will pilot the Charge Me Toyota GR Supra once again next weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.
  • Following the Ag-Pro 300, Sam Hunt Racing is 18th in Owner Points.
 
RACE RECAP
 
Stage One Recap (Laps 1-26)
  • Chandler Smith and the No. 26 Charge Me team started 30th in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.
  • Within six laps, Smith had navigated through the pack to battle for a top-10 position.
  • During the Lap 12-14 caution period, Crew Chief Allen Hart brought Smith down pit road for four tires, fuel and a handling adjustment.
  • Smith restarted 18th on Lap 14.
  • Smith and the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra completed the stage in the 22nd position.
Stage Two Recap (Laps 31-49)
  • After pitting for fuel only in the stage break, Smith restarted in the 27th position.
  • By Lap 46, Smith was fighting for the 7th position (+20 positions from the beginning of Stage Two).
  • On Lap 49, Smith was unfortunately caught up in an incident that ended the day for the No. 26 Charge Me team, resulting in a 38th-place finish.
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
Image by Daylon Barr Photography
 
What did you see out there, Chandler?
 
We had it avoided there for a minute and then the 8 (Josh Berry) started coming back across, and just the way that I was angled I was going to either hit him with my left front or I had to get on my brakes and go to the right quick enough and once I did, I just got sideways and couldn’t save it. It sucks. I hate it for this Sam Hunt Racing Charge Me group. We were having a strong showing for sure. We showed good speed and everything in our Supra. It kind of is what it is. It’s Talladega.
 
Chandler Smith -- Driver of the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra
 
