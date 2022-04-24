RCR NXS Post Race Report: Talladega

“We were having a solid day in our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevy Camaro. RCR brought a bad fast car to the racetrack. I couldn’t keep the No. 27 car with me on that restart for whatever reason. I don’t know if his car wasn't good enough or what the deal was there. I kept trying to drag back to him and that allowed the No. 7 car to clear me on the top and the No. 1 car was about to clear me. I guess the 1 just got hit from behind, got out of shape and then he hit us in the right-front. Once he did, we were just along for the ride. I don’t know if I could have done anything different to save it. I was trying to get turned back around to the right so I kind of got off the brakes a little bit to try to get turned to the right and by the time I got turned I hit driver’s side on the inside wall. I’ll have to go back and look at it to see if I could have done something different to save the car. You can have the best car all day and dominate and end up with nothing to show for it. It’s just tough when you run up front all day and that happens.” -Austin Hill