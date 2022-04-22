Ryan Vargas Partners with Hempväna Maximum Strength Pain Relief Cream at Talladega Superspeedway

JD Motorsports proudly announces their new partnership Hempväna Maximum Strength Pain Relief Cream.



Hempväna Maximum Strength Pain Relief Cream will be the primary sponsor for Ryan Vargas’ No. 6 Chevrolet at the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 23rd.



“It’s always exciting to bring a new partner into the sport, and working with the executive team at Hempväna Maximum Strength Pain Relief Cream has been a great experience,” says JD Motorsports VP of Sales & Marketing Tony Priscaro. “They’re a family-run business like we are, and I’ve been impressed with their excitement to connect to the NASCAR fanbase. And that green No. 6 is certainly going to pop on the track!”



This is Hempväna’s first outing on a NASCAR Xfinity Series track, and they’re ready for fast action. Hempväna Maximum Strength Pain Relief Cream is the No. 1 Fastest-selling pain cream in America (source: A.C. Nielsen) that combines the best of science with the best of nature. Hempväna Maximum Strength Pain Relief Cream uses an FDA listed monograph for fast pain relief.



“We are incredibly excited to partner with Ryan Vargas & JD Motorsports for the upcoming NASCAR race weekend at Talladega. NASCAR has some of the best fans in the world. We thank them for helping make Hempväna the fastest selling pain cream in America,” said President AJ Khubani.



21-year-old Ryan Vargas is ready to race at NASCAR’s biggest track - Talladega Superspeedway. Home of the “big one” - Vargas is optimistic with Hempväna Maximum Strength Pain Relief Cream as his partners.



“Hempväna Maximum Strength Pain Relief Cream works absolutely amazing,” says Vargas. “Their big thing is health and happiness. Hemp, health and happiness. I’m excited to bring that message to the racetrack.”



The Ag-Pro 300 is live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, April 23 at 4:00pm EST.



Hempväna Maximum Strength Pain Relief Cream is available at Walmart and Walmart.com, as well as other major retailers.



For more information about Hempväna Maximum Strength Pain Relief Cream visit Hempvanaracing.com

JDM PR