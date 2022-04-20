Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Atlas Toyota GR Supra Preview - Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

No. 19 Menards/Atlas Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT TALLADEGA: Brandon Jones will make his ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Talladega Superspeedway (TSS) Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Atlas Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Jones has two second-place finishes at TSS, the most recent came in the fall of 2021. Overall Jones has three top-five, and three top-10 finishes in his previous eight starts at Talladega.

DASH 4 CASH: Jones is the most recent NXS race winner with his victory at Martinsville Speedway. The win qualified him as one of four drivers competing in the Dash 4 Cash this weekend at Talladega. Jones is competing against AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill and Austin Hill for the $100,000 prize. The highest finisher will win the Dash 4 Cash.

FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Atlas logo on the hood this weekend at Talladega. For more information visit: https://www.atlasroofing.com/roof-shingles

MARTINSVILLE RECAP: Jones took home the checkered flag at Martinsville Speedway in the No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra. Jones was a factor throughout the race and made a hard charge in NASCAR's over time finish to pass his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate for the victory, earning his first NXS win of the season and his first victory at Martinsville Speedway.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

JGR NXS AT TALLADEGA: In 63 combined NXS starts at Talladega, JGR has tallied five wins, 18 top-five finishes, 26 top-10s and 360 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won five pole awards with an average start of 10.4 an average finish of 16.9.

RACE INFO: The Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on FOX, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “As we head into Talladega we are coming off of a big win at Martinsville which also qualified us for the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash. There is a lot on the line this Saturday as we would like to keep the momentum rolling and stay in contention for the 100K all race long. Talladega is a track where I have been so close in the past and would like to get my first superspeedway win in our Atlas Menards GR Supra. I have been watching previous races and working with my teammates to prepare for the drafting and wild scenarios that Talladega can bring. We will not have any drafting practice and go straight into qualifying on Friday before the race on Saturday. We need to stay out of someone else’s mistake and the “Big One" to be there at the end.”

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 8 0 3 3 0 50 9.9 16.8

Jones’ 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 8 1 2 4 0 64 12.0 12.6

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 211 5 32 92 3 652 11.9 15.3

JGR PR