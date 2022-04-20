RACE ADVANCE: Chandler Smith at Talladega Superspeedway

"It’s definitely going to be exciting. The experience just being able to come up and do a longer race and have more pit stops with a different car instead of a truck is going to be all in all a lot different than what I’m accustomed to. I’m really looking forward to the challenge. It’s big for me to join Sam’s team. SHR is still kind of a smaller team. They are still learning a lot and in their baby years, and I feel like I may have a little bit to bring to the table myself to help them excel and to bring a new aspect to the team. Hopefully I can be an asset and help a little bit with their development and growth. I can’t wait to be a small part of this team’s huge success as it continues to grow."

-- Chandler Smith , Driver of the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra