RACE ADVANCE: Chandler Smith at Talladega Superspeedway

RACE ADVANCE: Chandler Smith at Talladega Superspeedway
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Chandler Smith will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut on Saturday, April 23rd in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway -- piloting the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra.
 
  • The Ag-Pro 300 will be the first of three races that Smith has signed with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022.
 
  • Smith is currently second in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) points.
 
  • Smith will make his third NASCAR national touring series start at the famed 2.66-mile tri-oval. He has two NCWTS starts at the track. In 2020, he captured a third place finish behind the wheel of the Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra.
 
  • In 2021, Smith completed his first full-time season in the NCWTS where he finished eighth in the championship points standings. Smith has 43 career starts over four years including three wins, 17 Top-5 and 21 Top-10 finishes.
  • Additionally, he has 34 ARCA Menards Series starts where he collected nine wins, 22 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes.
 
  • Charge Me will be the primary partner of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for the 113-lap race.
  • About Charge Me: Charge Me was founded on the principle that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution will require robust infrastructure support at all levels. To encourage this transition towards a clean energy future, Charge Me is launching a diverse product range of U.S.A manufactured EV charging solutions. Powered by clean fuels such as propane and natural gas, Charge Me has developed multi-use portable charging systems for both EV roadside assistance as well as stationary on-site power generation. Charge Me wants to ensure remote areas, emergency situations and power outages don’t stop EV drivers from hitting the road.
  • Sam Hunt Racing has 3 career starts at Talladega Superspeedway with two different drivers -- Colin Garrett and Santino Ferrucci.
  • Garrett recorded the team's highest finish at the track with a 15th-place finish in the Spring of 2021.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
"It’s definitely going to be exciting. The experience just being able to come up and do a longer race and have more pit stops with a different car instead of a truck is going to be all in all a lot different than what I’m accustomed to. I’m really looking forward to the challenge. It’s big for me to join Sam’s team. SHR is still kind of a smaller team. They are still learning a lot and in their baby years, and I feel like I may have a little bit to bring to the table myself to help them excel and to bring a new aspect to the team. Hopefully I can be an asset and help a little bit with their development and growth. I can’t wait to be a small part of this team’s huge success as it continues to grow."
 
-- Chandler Smith, Driver of the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra
 
 
“Our entire organization is excited to add Chandler to our roster. His ability speaks for itself and it will be fun to begin his transition from the truck series into the Xfinity series here at SHR. These races will serve as a great opportunity for him to learn these cars, how they drive, and how the races flow at this level. Seeing his success in the truck series, there’s no reason he can’t be competitive out of the gate with us. Our spotter, Chris Lambert, works with Chandler at KBM, making this transition even simpler. We’re also proud to partner with the Charge Me brand for these races, and cannot thank Bill and his entire team for coming on board. It’s going to be a fun couple of races and a great next step for Chandler’s climb in NASCAR.”
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
