RACE REPORT: Martinsville - Derek Griffith / No. 26 Toyota GR Supra

Stage One Recap Derek Griffith and the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra started at the rear of the field in Friday night's Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Griffith gained ten positions prior to the end of Stage One.

The young 25-year-old driver reported the car was tight center-off at the Lap 38 caution period. Crew Chief Allen Hart called Griffith to pit road for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment.

Griffith reported throughout the remainder of the stage that the adjustments helped a lot, but the No. 26 Supra was still a tick tight on exit.

"Everything feels good here. I'm getting into a rhythm," Griffith said.

At the stage end, Hart called for the No. 26 to stay out rather than pitting which gave the 26 team much needed track position. Stage Two Recap Griffith restarted 6th to kick off the second stage of the race.

By the Lap 101 caution, Griffith had fallen back to 19th on older tires. He reported the No. 26 had become tight during the second stage, but stayed out during the caution period.

On Lap 115, contact by a competitor sent Griffith into the Turn One Wall bringing out the caution.

The No. 26 was brought to pit road for cosmetic fixes, four tires and fuel. The team remained on the lead lap.

The field restarted with one lap to go in Stage 2.

Griffith ended Stage 2 in the 27th position. Final Stage Recap (Laps 161-250) Recap Due to pitting too early prior to the stage end, Griffith had to restart the final stage at the tail of the field in the 30th position.

Griffith was picking through the field throughout the final stage while cautions continued to fly.

On lap 236, Griffith was caught up in a Turn 1 incident with nowhere to go, but continued on. Team elected not to pit.

Griffith was 24th with 8 laps remaining.

The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 went into overtime under the lights at Martinsville Speedway.

The first overtime attempt did not make it through Turn 1 when the leaders crashed and caused a multi-car pileup with Griffith included.

The second overtime attempt went green. Griffith brought home a 21st place finish in his second NXS start.