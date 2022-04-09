RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville

“It was a solid day for us. Everybody at RCR and ECR brought a really fast No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro to Martinsville Speedway. We didn’t have the speed we needed initially, but this team never gave up. We kept working on our Chevy and making it better. By the time we got to Stage 3, I thought we could run top-five lap times. I just needed to get up there. I knew the restarts were going to get wild at the end of the race. It was a 50-50 guess on if the inside lane or outside lane was better, and which lane was going to stack up and which one didn’t. I got lucky on the last three or four restarts. I was able to pick the right lane at the right time and gain some spots on the restarts when the cautions fell. On the last restart I was able to stay on the bottom. I saw the No. 1 car and the No. 54 car get together and when they did I just gassed up and went as low as I could to try to get by. it worked out for us and we're leaving Martinsville with another top-five. That was a wild finish.”

-Austin Hill