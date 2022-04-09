Ford Performance NASCAR: Top 10 NXS Finishes for Herbst and Sieg

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

6th – Riley Herbst

9th – Ryan Sieg

35th – Natalie Decker

26th – Joe Graf Jr.

27th – Shane Lee

12th – Parker Retzlaff

23rd – David Starr







RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang -- “It wasn’t too bad. This just isn’t one of my good tracks, but to come home sixth with another top 10 – all in all it’s good. That’s what we need to do here. Obviously, we want $100,000 and to go win races, but we just have to progress.”

YOU SEEMED TO HAVE SOLID STRATEGY ALL NIGHT. “Yeah, that’s Richard on strategy and he did a good job. We just have to get better for the fall.”









RYAN SIEG, No. 39 CMR Roofing/A-Game Ford Mustang – YOU STAYED OUT LATE IN STAGE 2 AND FINISHED THIRD. WAS THAT A KEY TO YOUR GOOD NIGHT? “Yeah, that was a good positive, but that put us behind for the third stage and we had no track position. We got a little bit there at the end choosing the outside, and there were a couple times we could have got some more spots and then we got caught in the back in traffic. But, all in all, it was a good day for our Ford. We just needed a little bit of track position and a little bit of traction off the corner. That’s what we needed to try and get better and stay better all day. We fought that all day, but it’s tough here. This was an awesome job for Martinsville. We had a great Ford.”

Ford Performance PR