Cirkul Joins Kaulig Racing as Primary Partner for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races

Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome new partner, Cirkul, onboard Daniel Hemric’s No. 11 Chevrolet for select races in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season.

Cirkul, an innovative water bottle and cartridge system with over 40 delicious flavors, makes drinking more water easy by enabling users to flavor their water, sip by sip, with just the turn of a dial.

“As athletes and long-time NASCAR fans, we’re thrilled to be partnering with the Kaulig Team and especially Daniel Hemric this season to introduce Cirkul to the NASCAR community in conjunction with our launch at Walmart,” said Andy Gay, president and co-founder of Cirkul.

Hemric, who has one top five and three top-10 finishes so far in the 2022 NXS season, loves the health benefits and user-friendliness of Cirkul’s custom flavor system.

“Cirkul allows me to hydrate in a delicious and easy way,” said Hemric. “Proper hydration is critical for race car drivers to keep up with the physical demands of driving hundreds of miles in exhausting conditions each weekend. It’s important that we keep our bodies at peak performance, and Cirkul allows me to do that in a convenient way.”

With many different flavors and formulas, Cirkul is the perfect hydration option for everyone, no matter where they are on their health journey.

“We’re super excited to add Cirkul to our partner lineup for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We are always looking for healthy, simple, and unique ways to stay hydrated, whether we are working hard in the shop or at the race track each weekend. and Cirkul allows everyone to hydrate how they want.”

Cirkul will make its NXS debut with Kaulig Racing and Hemric for the first of seven-consecutive races as a primary partner at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, April 8 for The Call 811 Before You Dig 250.

NXS PR