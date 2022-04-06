Howie DiSavino III Focused on Xfinity Debut at Martinsville Speedway

After experiencing the hardship of failing to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut last weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Howie DiSavino III has regrouped and is focused on starting this chapter of his racing career by taking the green flag in Friday night’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.



While DiSavino admits that missing Richmond was a tough circumstance for himself, his partners and his Alpha Prime Racing team, the 20-year-old is determined to use the disappointment as motivation and deliver a successful debut at the historic Virginia short track.



“I am looking forward to Martinsville Speedway this weekend,” said DiSavino. “I cannot thank everyone at Alpha Prime Racing, my partners, my friends and family for the continued support.



"There will always be good and bad that a driver will experience in racing – but how you respond is always what everyone will remember.



“I am staying focused and determined and eager to showcase my ability at Martinsville Speedway on Friday night.”



DiSavino has minimal experience at Martinsville’s tight 0.526-mile paperclip oval, but he isn’t letting the inexperience hold him back.



“I am very fortunate enough to be surrounded by individuals who want me to excel at Martinsville on Friday night,” added DiSavino. “From my manager Austin Theriault to my driving coach Joey Coulter and even to my team owner Tommy Joe Martins, I am digesting all the advice that they are giving me and plan to use it to my advantage from practice to qualifying and then the race.”



For his Xfinity Series debut, DiSavino and his Alpha Prime team will welcome Richard Green Racing as a major associate partner for the eighth race of the 2022 season.



A native of Enosburg Falls, Vermont, Green is a longtime supporter of the Northeast Racing scene and friend of Theriault. A former driver himself, Green has now hung up his helmet and focused on being a successful car owner at the famed Thunder Road Speedway in Barre, Vt.



In addition to being a car owner, Green has been notorious for supporting other young drivers in their racing endeavors and will attend Friday night’s race to support the Chesterfield, Va. driver.



In addition to Richard Green Racing, KEES Vacations, Webb Development, MassMutual Greater Richmond, Q Barbeque Richmond, Azalea D Realty, 89 Paint, Campbell Lawn Care and Simms Sweets will serve as associate marketing partners on DiSavino’s No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro.



“The goal for Friday night is to deliver everyone a strong and positive finish,” sounded DiSavino. “This weekend is about making progress from the moment our No. 44 Alpha Prime | Richard Green Racing Chevrolet Camaro hits the track to the checkered flag.



“From there, we can re-evaluate and focus forward on being better for the next race.”



Veteran Cup spotter Clayton Hughes will guide DiSavino from above this weekend as his spotter.



Following Martinsville, DiSavino who will turn 21 on Sun., April 10 will return to Alpha Prime Racing next month at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Sat., May 28, 2022.



For more on Howie DiSavino III, please visit howiedisavino.com, like him on Facebook (Howie DiSavino III Racing), follow him on Twitter (@hdisavino) and Instagram (HowieDiSavino).



The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the eighth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., April 7 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Qualifying follows shortly after 6:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Friday night, April 8 shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).



HDIII PR