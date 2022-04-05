Wednesday, Apr 06

RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Martinsville Speedway

EVENT NOTES
 
  • Derek Griffith will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call811.com.
 
  • In 2021, Griffith made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Gateway Motorsports Park. Additionally, he has 10 ARCA Menards Series starts where he collected three top-five and eight top-10 finishes.
 
  • Griffith finished 26th in his NXS debut last weekend at Richmond Raceway.
 
  • Griffith, who began his racing career at the age of 12, became a quick study of some of his local short-tracks in New England, including Hudson Speedway, capturing checkered flags early in his career.
 
  • Griffith is a multi-time champion of New Smyrna Speedway’s World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, is a Pro All Star Series National Division Champion, member of the Kulwicki Driver Development Program and a former top-pick in the Speed51 — now known as Racing America — Short Track Draft.
  • Griffith is well-known across the East Coast as a short-track ace.
  • Sam Hunt Racing has 3 career starts at Martinsville Speedway with three different drivers -- Mason Diaz, Brandon Gdovic and Colin Garrett.
  • Garrett recorded the team's highest finish at the half-mile paperclip in the Fall of 2021 -- 14th.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
"I'm excited to get to Martinsville, a track that fits my driving style pretty well. As a short track racer, you look forward to the day you get to race at a track like Martinsville, and it's a dream come true. I know the team is working hard at the shop to get our Toyota GR Supra ready for the race. We didn't finish where we were hoping at Richmond, but I learned a lot behind the wheel and about how the team operates. I have a few more things to work on as a driver in this series, and I'm looking forward to taking all of that new knowledge over to Martinsville."
 
-- Derek Griffith, Driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra
 
 
“I'm excited to travel to Martinsville, especially with Derek who is an extremely talented short track racer. He learned a lot at Richmond, especially regarding restarts and how to give feedback, and we're looking forward to seeing that new knowledge carry over. We as a team have continued to get better each time we go to Martinsville, and I'm looking forward to seeing what Derek can do with his short track skill.
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
SHR PR
